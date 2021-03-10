Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 24,280 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. 2,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

