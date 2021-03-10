Kryll Trading Up 15.6% This Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. Kryll has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $94,957.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00053510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.12 or 0.00749475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,147,643 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryll

