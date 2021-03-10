K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.55

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.55 ($8.88) and traded as high as €10.37 ($12.19). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €9.99 ($11.76), with a volume of 2,763,638 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.48 and a 200-day moving average of €7.55.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

