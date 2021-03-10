KuCoin Shares (KCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.00786116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041383 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.