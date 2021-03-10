KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00052185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.00727924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038888 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

