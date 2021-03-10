KuCoin Token Price Tops $5.09 on Top Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $5.09 or 0.00008975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $408.07 million and $29.49 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00749418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00065702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00039820 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

