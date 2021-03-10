Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s share price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $44.96. Approximately 680,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 901,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.