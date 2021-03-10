Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 7%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.49. 739,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 806,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after buying an additional 26,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 220,616 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.