Kurt Matthew Cellar Sells 13,500 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,604. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.