KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Shares Down 0.8%

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 855,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,818,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KSHB shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KushCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.94 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%. Analysts anticipate that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

