L3Harris Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now expects that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

LHX opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $209.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

