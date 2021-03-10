L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) versus CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Financial Survey

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of L’Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for L’Air Liquide and CyberAgent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Air Liquide 0 4 5 0 2.56 CyberAgent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

L’Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. L’Air Liquide pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CyberAgent pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. L’Air Liquide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L’Air Liquide and CyberAgent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Air Liquide $24.55 billion 3.08 $2.51 billion $1.07 29.90 CyberAgent $4.12 billion 1.78 $106.20 million $0.42 69.31

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. L’Air Liquide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares L’Air Liquide and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

L’Air Liquide beats CyberAgent on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets. It also produces and distributes medical gases and devices, services, and hygiene products to hospitals and homecare patients; and develops therapeutic gases for resuscitation and pain relief. In addition, this segment produces and distributes healthcare specialty ingredients for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and vaccine markets; and provides ultra-pure carrier gases, electronics specialty materials, and advanced materials to manufacturers of semiconductors, flat panel displays, and solar cells. The company's Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants for third parties; and designs and manufactures plants in the traditional, renewable, and alternative energy sectors. Its Global Markets & Technologies segment focuses on markets relating to energy transition, maritime logistics, and scientific exploration; treats and injects biogas into the energy grid as power source; and commercializes technologies for space, aerospace, and scientific exploration. This segment also supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation. The company also produces biomethane for trucks fueled by bio natural gas. L'Air Liquide S.A. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

