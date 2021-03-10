Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.15

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 6980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $909.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 166,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

