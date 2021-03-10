Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $546.80 and last traded at $543.51. Approximately 1,724,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,697,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.61.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

