Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lamb Weston by 456.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,475,000 after purchasing an additional 894,369 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $52,026,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 758,939 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.