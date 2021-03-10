Lambda (LAMB) Trading 39.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $70.72 million and $63.24 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.22 or 0.00730323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,405,574,105 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

