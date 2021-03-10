Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.05

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.05 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03). Lamprell plc (LAM.L) shares last traded at GBX 77.80 ($1.02), with a volume of 524,245 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £265.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23.

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

