Lands’ End (LE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LE stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $548,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,374 shares of company stock worth $2,641,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

