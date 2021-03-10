Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.25

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 9052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,851 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $567,304.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,374 shares of company stock worth $2,641,486. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lands’ End by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

