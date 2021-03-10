Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $31.78. 129,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 179,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $798,760.88. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $567,304.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,486 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $36,700,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

