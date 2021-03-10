Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Trading Up 9.2%

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.14. 619,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 667,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $295.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

