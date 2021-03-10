Largo Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,131.00 (LRG)

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Largo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.71 or 0.00017211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Largo Coin has a total market cap of $174.18 million and approximately $29,131.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.17 or 0.00990798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.27 or 0.00338901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00027229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Largo Coin Coin Profile

Largo Coin (CRYPTO:LRG) is a coin. Largo Coin’s total supply is 54,146,319 coins and its circulating supply is 17,931,550 coins. Largo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@largocoin . Largo Coin’s official Twitter account is @LargoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Largo Coin is www.largocoin.io . The Reddit community for Largo Coin is https://reddit.com/r/largocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Largo Coin has been tailored to meet any market participant’s expectations and needs, from an individual to the largest businesses. Largo Coin is made to bring trust to the markets by providing the next-generation escrow and deal insurance services for trade in any part of the world. Its goal is to deliver a full-scale ecosystem of Largo that will provide security, stability and ease of use in the changing conditions of the market. “

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Largo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Largo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Largo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

