Larry M. Hutchison Sells 13,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,269,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GL stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $101.14. 418,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $101.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 63,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

