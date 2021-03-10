Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

