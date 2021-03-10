Laura A. Sugg Sells 21,002 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 3,101,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,437. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

