Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.78

Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.78 and last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 15111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $500.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

