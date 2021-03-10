LBRY Credits (LBC) Achieves Market Cap of $98.16 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $98.16 million and $12.90 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

