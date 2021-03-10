LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of LCI Industries worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 189,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $135.87 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

