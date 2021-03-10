Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.24

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $183.24 and last traded at $183.02, with a volume of 2921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

