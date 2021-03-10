Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.89 ($3.40).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 855 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,033 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,747.78 ($3,589.99). Insiders bought 3,011 shares of company stock worth $779,053 over the last ninety days.

LON LGEN opened at GBX 281.40 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.77. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L)’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

About Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

