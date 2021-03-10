Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12.64 Per Share

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.93. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LGEN traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 281.75 ($3.68). 4,701,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,025,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Insiders have purchased 3,011 shares of company stock worth $779,053 over the last 90 days.

LGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

