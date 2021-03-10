Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.49

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 19787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on FINMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

