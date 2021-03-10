LHT Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $193,333.04 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006563 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.