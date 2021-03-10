Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 8.2% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $23.08. 27,325,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 21,618,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.