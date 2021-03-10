Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Liberty Latin America traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 1704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 153,889 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,260 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.42.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

