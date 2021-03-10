Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.31. Approximately 1,141,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 866,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

