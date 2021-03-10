Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.54. 1,205,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,143,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,171,523 shares of company stock worth $114,384,588 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.