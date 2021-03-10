Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.65

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 213529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $635.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.