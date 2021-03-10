Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.84

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.84 and traded as high as $39.65. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 213,529 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

