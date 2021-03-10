Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.08. 153,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 50,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $328.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
About Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)
Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.
