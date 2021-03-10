Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.08. 153,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 50,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $328.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

