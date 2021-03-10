Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of LGND opened at $152.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -153.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after buying an additional 145,671 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,612,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

