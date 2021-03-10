Lightning Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $981,206.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $981,206.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00003750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00357183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000152 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.