Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.36.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

LSPD stock traded up C$0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$75.68. 303,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,922. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

