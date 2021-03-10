Lightstreams (PHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,725.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $625,008.26 and approximately $9,725.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00056338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00788772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00066271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00041121 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

