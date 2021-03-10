Lightstreams (PHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,046.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $582,281.52 and approximately $1,046.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00052290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.85 or 0.00727710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00028312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.