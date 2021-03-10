LikeCoin (LIKE) One Day Volume Hits $3,491.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $3,491.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.26 or 0.00759082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040146 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,021,370,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,819,478 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

