Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading Up 5.7%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 127,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 157,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limbach in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $122.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Limbach by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

