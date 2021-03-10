Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Up 6.9%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. 4,729,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 6,338,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLNW. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $403.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $100,499.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,806 shares of company stock worth $361,313 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.