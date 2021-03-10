Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMST. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.