Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,693,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,821,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,175,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $125.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

